Entropy Technologies LP Sells 4,492 Shares of Diodes Incorporated $DIOD

Entropy Technologies LP reduced its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,492 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Diodes were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Diodes by 283.1% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 85.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 52.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 294.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Diodes during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DIOD shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Diodes in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Diodes from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diodes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $46.11 on Thursday. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $32.93 and a twelve month high of $67.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $350.37 million for the quarter. Diodes had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 4.59%. Analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keh Shew Lu sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.42, for a total value of $284,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 244,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,589,305.74. The trade was a 2.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

