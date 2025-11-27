Entropy Technologies LP Takes $212,000 Position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. $CNNE

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Cannae in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,507,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cannae by 470.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 61,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 50,762 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Cannae during the first quarter worth approximately $7,790,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in Cannae by 22.4% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 192,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after buying an additional 35,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cannae by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,844,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,133,000 after buying an additional 205,785 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cannae Stock Performance

Shares of Cannae stock opened at $16.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $789.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $22.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.95.

Cannae Announces Dividend

Cannae ( NYSE:CNNE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.94). Cannae had a negative return on equity of 23.16% and a negative net margin of 108.39%.The business had revenue of $106.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 17th. Cannae’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.76%.

Insider Activity at Cannae

In related news, Director Frank R. Martire sold 106,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $1,990,708.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 26,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,285.14. This trade represents a 80.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNNE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cannae in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Cannae from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

