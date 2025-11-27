Entropy Technologies LP Takes $214,000 Position in Central Garden & Pet Company $CENTA

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CENTA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 756,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,753,000 after purchasing an additional 392,672 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 28.8% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,025,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,551,000 after purchasing an additional 229,324 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 15.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,581,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,776,000 after purchasing an additional 208,800 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 21.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,164,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,110,000 after buying an additional 202,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth $5,923,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CENTA. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Shares of CENTA stock opened at $30.98 on Thursday. Central Garden & Pet Company has a 1-year low of $25.97 and a 1-year high of $37.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $678.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.86 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 11.17%. Central Garden & Pet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.700- EPS. On average, analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet Company will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish, and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

