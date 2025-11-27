Entropy Technologies LP Takes $271,000 Position in Fortive Corporation $FTV

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the first quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 815.4% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 246.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA boosted its position in Fortive by 92.8% during the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FTV opened at $53.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.16. Fortive Corporation has a twelve month low of $46.34 and a twelve month high of $83.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.99.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fortive had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 13.71%.

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $110,367.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 59,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,995,220.80. This represents a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Fortive in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Fortive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

