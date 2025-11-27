Entropy Technologies LP Takes $287,000 Position in Natera, Inc. $NTRA

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,537,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,490,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,315 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter worth about $113,375,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,253,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,298,000 after acquiring an additional 732,156 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,361,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,041,055,000 after acquiring an additional 660,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Natera by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 562,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,111,000 after acquiring an additional 336,985 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $237.12 on Thursday. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $241.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.55 and a beta of 1.75.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.25). Natera had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 25.07%. The business had revenue of $592.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTRA. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Natera from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Natera from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Natera from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Natera from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Natera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.88.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.64, for a total value of $355,924.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 64,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,224,980.64. This represents a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $595,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 112,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,255,314.60. This represents a 2.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 308,366 shares of company stock valued at $63,050,068 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

