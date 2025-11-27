Entropy Technologies LP Takes Position in AMERISAFE, Inc. $AMSF

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMSF. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the first quarter worth approximately $8,466,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 217,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,418,000 after purchasing an additional 98,293 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in AMERISAFE by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 684,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,974,000 after purchasing an additional 79,750 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AMERISAFE by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,023,000 after purchasing an additional 61,767 shares during the period. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMERISAFE in the second quarter worth $2,402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 1,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $50,141.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,093.19. This trade represents a 32.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMSF opened at $40.91 on Thursday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.09 and a 1 year high of $59.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.18 million, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.63 and its 200 day moving average is $44.00.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 16.12%.The firm had revenue of $71.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 394.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is presently 59.77%.

AMSF has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on AMERISAFE from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of AMERISAFE in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of AMERISAFE in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers’ compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

