Entropy Technologies LP Takes Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. $CRL

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 93.5% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 542.9% in the second quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRL opened at $178.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.67. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.86 and a 12-month high of $203.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.41, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.11. Charles River Laboratories International had a positive return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 1.69%.The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. William Blair upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $205.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.86.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

