Entropy Technologies LP Takes Position in Sotera Health Company $SHC

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHC. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Sotera Health by 33.1% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Optimize Financial Inc boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 14,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Sotera Health by 0.6% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 187,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Sotera Health by 112.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $187,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 29,215,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,219,460.65. This represents a 29.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 12,000,000 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $181,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 61,822,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,144,804.72. The trade was a 16.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $490,000,000. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SHC opened at $17.44 on Thursday. Sotera Health Company has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $17.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.16. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 91.79 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Sotera Health had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 43.69%. The business had revenue of $311.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.63 million. Sotera Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.810-0.860 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sotera Health Company will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

