Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,107 Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. $ZETA

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Zeta Global by 963.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Zeta Global by 44.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 261.1% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 34.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ZETA opened at $18.21 on Thursday. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $27.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -151.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.03 and its 200 day moving average is $17.08.

Several brokerages have commented on ZETA. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Friday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zeta Global from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Zeta Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

