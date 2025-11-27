Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury $UBT

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UBT – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 24,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Innova Wealth Partners bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury by 34.4% during the second quarter. PMV Capital Advisers LLC now owns 37,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury by 9.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of UBT opened at $17.89 on Thursday. ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $20.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.91.

ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index. The Fund invests in United States Treasury securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as twice (200%) the daily return of the Index.

