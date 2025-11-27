Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,361 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. $SRPT

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,361 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,458,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $488,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,092.2% during the first quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 17,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,246,000 after buying an additional 22,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $20.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.34 and its 200 day moving average is $22.33. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $138.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -24.08 and a beta of 0.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.15). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.34%.The company had revenue of $399.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.75.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

