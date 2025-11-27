Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,354 Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF $SDOG

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,354 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 139.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 69,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Price Performance

SDOG opened at $60.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.65. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $61.31. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.82.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Company Profile

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

