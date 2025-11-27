Esperion Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 4,601 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 48% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,108 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ESPR. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Esperion Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ESPR opened at $3.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $944.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 0.92. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $4.02.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $87.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Esperion Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 33.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. SLT Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. SLT Holdings LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 161.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 255,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 157,647 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $4,446,000. Institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

Further Reading

