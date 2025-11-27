Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$85.19.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$84.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$73.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$69.50 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th.
Exchange Income Trading Up 1.6%
Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$959.74 million during the quarter. Exchange Income had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 9.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exchange Income will post 3.9962963 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Exchange Income Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a sep 25 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.65%.
About Exchange Income
Exchange Income Corp is a diversified acquisition-oriented corporation focused on opportunities in two sectors, aerospace, aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing. The business plan of the corporation is to invest in profitable, well-established companies with strong cash flows operating in niche markets.
