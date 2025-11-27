ExlService Holdings, Inc. $EXLS Position Decreased by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,010 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in ExlService by 12.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 27,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 186,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,423,000 after acquiring an additional 15,793 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in ExlService by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 22,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 9,980 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $802,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EXLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ExlService from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered ExlService from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $39.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.19. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.30 and a fifty-two week high of $52.43.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $529.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.35 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 11.91%.The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. ExlService has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.920 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $350,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 127,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,559,532.96. This represents a 5.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

