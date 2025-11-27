Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $52.38 and traded as high as $53.15. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $52.95, with a volume of 35,267,544 shares changing hands.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Up 0.8%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.38. The stock has a market cap of $53.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XLF. Capitol Family Office Inc. grew its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.8% during the third quarter. Capitol Family Office Inc. now owns 23,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 13,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co grew its position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 9,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

