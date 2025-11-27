Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.77 and traded as high as $32.00. Flanigan’s Enterprises shares last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 357 shares.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Trading Down 2.4%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.43 and its 200-day moving average is $30.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.52 million, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. 11.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flanigan’s Enterprises

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy’s Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan’s Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

