Flowserve Corporation $FLS Shares Sold by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP trimmed its stake in shares of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 78.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,633 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the second quarter valued at $7,134,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in Flowserve by 12.0% during the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 15,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the second quarter worth about $236,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Flowserve by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 16,262 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 6.2% in the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FLS opened at $70.66 on Thursday. Flowserve Corporation has a one year low of $37.34 and a one year high of $72.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.79.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 9.66%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Flowserve has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.400-3.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flowserve Corporation will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amy B. Schwetz sold 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $3,337,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 52,628 shares in the company, valued at $3,737,640.56. The trade was a 47.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lamar L. Duhon sold 1,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $111,841.59. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,713.16. This represents a 9.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,276 shares of company stock valued at $4,196,578. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FLS. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $84.00 price target on Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Friday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Flowserve from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flowserve currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.33.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

