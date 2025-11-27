Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Price Up 1.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $12.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock. Ford Motor traded as high as $13.26 and last traded at $13.1580. Approximately 52,627,332 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 96,207,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.96.

F has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ford Motor from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 990.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.59.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $50.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.08 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

