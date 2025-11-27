Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.6667.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on FBRT. Jones Trading cut their target price on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.
FBRT opened at $10.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $845.94 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 81.24, a current ratio of 81.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.85. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $13.58.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.7%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 177.50%.
Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).
