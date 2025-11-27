Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.6667.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FBRT. Jones Trading cut their target price on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 59.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBRT opened at $10.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $845.94 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 81.24, a current ratio of 81.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.85. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $13.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.7%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 177.50%.

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

