Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR $FUTU is Aspex Management HK Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its stake in Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 21.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,393,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591,082 shares during the quarter. Futu comprises approximately 9.1% of Aspex Management HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Aspex Management HK Ltd’s holdings in Futu were worth $419,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Futu alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FUTU. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Futu during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Futu by 4,116.7% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Futu during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Futu from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on Futu from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Futu in a research note on Monday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Futu in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.67.

Futu Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ FUTU opened at $169.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.69. Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $70.60 and a 12-month high of $202.53. The company has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.49.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.39. Futu had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 47.11%.The company had revenue of $822.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Futu Profile

(Free Report)

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.