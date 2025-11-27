Future Vision II Acquisition (NASDAQ:FVN) Trading Down 0.5% – What’s Next?

Future Vision II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FVN – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.52 and last traded at $10.52. 284 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 20,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.57.

Get Future Vision II Acquisition alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Future Vision II Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Future Vision II Acquisition presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Analysis on FVN

Future Vision II Acquisition Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Future Vision II Acquisition

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Future Vision II Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Clear Street Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Future Vision II Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Future Vision II Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Future Vision II Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in Future Vision II Acquisition by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 137,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 72,604 shares during the period.

About Future Vision II Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Future Vision II Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on January 30, 2024 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Future Vision II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future Vision II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.