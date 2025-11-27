GAP (NYSE:GAP) Trading 8.9% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) were up 8.9% during trading on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $25.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. GAP traded as high as $27.04 and last traded at $26.9590. Approximately 4,360,561 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 9,203,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.75.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GAP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of GAP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on GAP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on GAP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on GAP from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.57.

In other news, insider Julie Gruber sold 62,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $1,675,971.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 37,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,665. This trade represents a 62.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert J. Fisher sold 500,000 shares of GAP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $11,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,829,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,795,595.80. This represents a 15.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold 1,008,137 shares of company stock valued at $23,769,085 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of GAP by 0.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in GAP by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in GAP in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in GAP in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in GAP by 0.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 226,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. 58.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.56.

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. GAP had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. GAP has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 7th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is 29.46%.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

