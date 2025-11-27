Gauzy Ltd. (NASDAQ:GAUZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Gauzy Ltd. (NASDAQ:GAUZ – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.
Several research analysts recently commented on GAUZ shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Gauzy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Gauzy from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th.
GAUZ opened at $2.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of -0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.49. Gauzy has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $13.00.
Gauzy Ltd. is a fully-integrated light and vision control company which focused on the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of vision and light control technologies. It operates principally in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore and Dubai. Gauzy Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
