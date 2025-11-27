Gauzy Ltd. (NASDAQ:GAUZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Gauzy Ltd. (NASDAQ:GAUZ – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on GAUZ shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Gauzy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Gauzy from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its holdings in Gauzy by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gauzy in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gauzy during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Kodai Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Gauzy by 11.2% in the first quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 44,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Gauzy in the first quarter worth $56,000.

GAUZ opened at $2.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of -0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.49. Gauzy has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $13.00.

Gauzy Ltd. is a fully-integrated light and vision control company which focused on the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of vision and light control technologies. It operates principally in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore and Dubai. Gauzy Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

