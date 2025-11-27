GDS Holdings $GDS Stock Position Lifted by Aspex Management HK Ltd

Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its stake in GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) by 46.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,406,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,397,073 shares during the quarter. GDS makes up about 2.9% of Aspex Management HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Aspex Management HK Ltd’s holdings in GDS were worth $134,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get GDS alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in GDS in the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. XY Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GDS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,584,000. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new position in GDS in the first quarter worth approximately $532,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in GDS by 7.0% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 219,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after buying an additional 14,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in GDS during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,858,000. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of GDS from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of GDS from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Macquarie set a $46.70 target price on shares of GDS in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of GDS in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded GDS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GDS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.66.

GDS Trading Up 0.1%

GDS stock opened at $34.10 on Thursday. GDS Holdings has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.01.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $405.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.81 million. GDS had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 40.83%.The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. GDS has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GDS Holdings will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

GDS Profile

(Free Report)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.