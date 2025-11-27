GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Holdings Lifted by Atika Capital Management LLC

Atika Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. GE Vernova comprises approximately 2.3% of Atika Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $22,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at $29,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 34.6% in the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GEV shares. Redburn Partners set a $475.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $654.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group set a $710.00 target price on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on GE Vernova from $670.00 to $658.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.81.

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $590.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $160.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $593.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $567.26. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.25 and a 52-week high of $677.29.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. GE Vernova’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

