GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp lessened its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 47.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000.

GE Vernova Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $590.38 on Thursday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.25 and a 12-month high of $677.29. The company has a market cap of $160.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $593.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $567.26.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.52%.GE Vernova’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on GEV. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $605.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Melius raised GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $740.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Melius Research set a $740.00 price target on GE Vernova and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on GE Vernova from $715.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $654.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEV

GE Vernova Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.