Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Cut to “Hold” at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

GECFF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised shares of Gecina from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. BNP Paribas cut Gecina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gecina presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Gecina Stock Performance

Gecina Company Profile

Gecina stock opened at $92.50 on Monday. Gecina has a one year low of $88.16 and a one year high of $111.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.54.

A specialist in centrality and uses, Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The real estate investment company owns, manages and develops a unique portfolio in the heart of central areas of the Paris Region, covering more than 1.2 million sq.m of offices and more than 9,000 housing units, almost three-quarters of which are located in Paris City or in Neuilly-sur-Seine.

