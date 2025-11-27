Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Cut to “Hold” at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.
GECFF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised shares of Gecina from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. BNP Paribas cut Gecina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gecina presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
A specialist in centrality and uses, Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The real estate investment company owns, manages and develops a unique portfolio in the heart of central areas of the Paris Region, covering more than 1.2 million sq.m of offices and more than 9,000 housing units, almost three-quarters of which are located in Paris City or in Neuilly-sur-Seine.
