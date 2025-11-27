Genesco (GCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, December 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.90 per share and revenue of $618.6230 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, December 4, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.11. Genesco had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $545.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.83) EPS. Genesco’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Genesco to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GCO stock opened at $35.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.74 million, a PE ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day moving average of $26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.56. Genesco has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $44.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GCO shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Genesco from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Genesco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Genesco in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Genesco by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Genesco by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Genesco by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in Genesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

