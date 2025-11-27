Glaukos Corporation $GKOS Shares Acquired by Atika Capital Management LLC

Atika Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 319,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Glaukos accounts for approximately 3.3% of Atika Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $33,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Glaukos by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,827,998 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,814,000 after acquiring an additional 609,523 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 56.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,277,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $125,735,000 after purchasing an additional 461,386 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Glaukos in the second quarter valued at $41,946,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Glaukos by 52.4% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,136,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $117,347,000 after buying an additional 390,805 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 19,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,740,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 92,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,312,940. The trade was a 17.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $33,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 50,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,301,240. This trade represents a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GKOS shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Glaukos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. William Blair raised shares of Glaukos to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $115.00 price target on shares of Glaukos in a report on Monday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Glaukos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.08.

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $105.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Glaukos Corporation has a 12-month low of $73.16 and a 12-month high of $163.71. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.53 and a beta of 0.81.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.11. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 18.65%.The company had revenue of $133.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Glaukos has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Glaukos Corporation will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

