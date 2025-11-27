Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.60.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie lowered their price target on Golden Entertainment from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Golden Entertainment from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “market outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDEN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Golden Entertainment by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 41,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 8,603 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 37.7% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 104,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 28,665 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 844.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 84,867 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in Golden Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $2,369,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in Golden Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $29.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $783.39 million, a PE ratio of 55.43 and a beta of 1.67. Golden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $19.57 and a 52 week high of $35.49.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $154.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.21 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 3.23%. Analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. Golden Entertainment’s payout ratio is 555.56%.

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

