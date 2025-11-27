Graham (NYSE:GHM) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.27 and traded as high as $58.00. Graham shares last traded at $57.2170, with a volume of 58,534 shares changing hands.

GHM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Noble Financial lowered Graham from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Graham in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Graham from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graham has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.27. The firm has a market cap of $628.70 million, a P/E ratio of 45.41 and a beta of 0.97.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $66.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 million. Graham had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 12.83%. Graham has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Graham Corporation will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graham in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Graham during the third quarter worth about $33,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 62.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Graham by 130.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Graham by 396.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

