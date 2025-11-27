GraniteShares 2x Long SMCI Daily ETF (NASDAQ:SMCL) Trading Up 1.9% – Should You Buy?

GraniteShares 2x Long SMCI Daily ETF (NASDAQ:SMCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.14 and last traded at $5.93. 1,478,920 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 1,328,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.93.

The GraniteShares 2x Long SMCI Daily ETF (SMCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Super Micro Computer Inc (ticker: SMCI) stock. SMCL was launched on Dec 12, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

