GSK (LON:GSK) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,660

GSK (LON:GSK – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,600 to GBX 1,660 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on GSK from GBX 2,000 to GBX 2,100 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 price target on shares of GSK in a report on Monday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,400 to GBX 1,500 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,762.

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,814 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,673.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,518.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. GSK has a twelve month low of GBX 1,242.50 and a twelve month high of GBX 1,830. The stock has a market cap of £72.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.31.

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported GBX 55 EPS for the quarter. GSK had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 8.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that GSK will post 175.980975 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Wendy Becker acquired 526 shares of GSK stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,503 per share, for a total transaction of £7,905.78. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 558 shares of company stock worth $840,455. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

