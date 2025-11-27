Head to Head Comparison: Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) versus Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF)

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) and Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Get Amer Sports alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Amer Sports has a beta of 2.97, meaning that its stock price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acushnet has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Amer Sports and Acushnet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amer Sports 5.10% 8.51% 5.12% Acushnet 8.80% 27.50% 9.53%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

40.3% of Amer Sports shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of Acushnet shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.6% of Acushnet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Amer Sports and Acushnet”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amer Sports $5.18 billion 3.91 $72.60 million $0.55 66.58 Acushnet $2.46 billion 2.02 $214.30 million $3.66 23.14

Acushnet has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Amer Sports. Acushnet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amer Sports, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Amer Sports and Acushnet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amer Sports 0 3 16 2 2.95 Acushnet 1 5 2 0 2.13

Amer Sports presently has a consensus target price of $44.06, suggesting a potential upside of 20.34%. Acushnet has a consensus target price of $76.50, suggesting a potential downside of 9.68%. Given Amer Sports’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Amer Sports is more favorable than Acushnet.

Summary

Amer Sports beats Acushnet on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amer Sports

(Get Free Report)

Amer Sports, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports. The Technical Apparel segment offers outdoor apparel, footwear, and accessories which includes climbing gear. The Outdoor Performance segment provides hiking and running footwear, functional apparel, skiing and snowboarding gear, and lifestyle footwear. The Ball & Racquet Sports segment offers sports equipment for tennis, baseball, american football, basketball, golf, and various other professional and recreational sports. This segment provides custom-fitting protective gear and apparel for baseball, softball, football, and lacrosse. It sells its products under the Arc'teryx, PeakPerformance, Salomon, Atomic, Armada, ENVE, Wilson, Louisville Slugger, DeMarini, EvoShield, and ATEC brands. The company distributes its products through retail stores, general sporting goods retailers, specialty stores, independently operated partner stores, and distributors, as well as its e-commerce websites, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce websites. The company was formerly known as Amer Sports Management Holding (Cayman) Limited and changed its name to Amer Sports, Inc. in August 2023. Amer Sports, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is based in Helsinki, Finland.

About Acushnet

(Get Free Report)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear. It offers golf balls under the Titleist brand; golf clubs, such as drivers, fairways, hybrids, and irons under the Titleist brand; wedges under the Vokey Design brand; and putters under the Scotty Cameron brand. The company also provides golf bags, headwear, golf gloves, travel products, and other golf accessories. In addition, it offers golf shoes, gloves, golf outerwear, and men’s and women’s golf apparel under the FootJoy brand; and ski, golf, and lifestyle apparel under the KJUS brand name. It sells its products through on-course golf shops and golf specialty retailers, as well as through representatives, other retailers, and online. The company was formerly known as Alexandria Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Acushnet Holdings Corp. in March 2016. Acushnet Holdings Corp. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Fairhaven, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Amer Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amer Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.