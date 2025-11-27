Head-To-Head Survey: Banco Comercial Portugues (BPCGY) & Its Rivals

Banco Comercial Portugues (OTCMKTS:BPCGY – Get Free Report) is one of 86 publicly-traded companies in the “BANKS – FOREIGN” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Banco Comercial Portugues to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Banco Comercial Portugues and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Comercial Portugues $5.82 billion $980.79 million 9.99 Banco Comercial Portugues Competitors $1,325.67 billion $6.67 billion 12.00

Banco Comercial Portugues’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Banco Comercial Portugues. Banco Comercial Portugues is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Dividends

Banco Comercial Portugues has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Comercial Portugues’ competitors have a beta of 0.78, meaning that their average stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Banco Comercial Portugues pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Banco Comercial Portugues pays out 17.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “BANKS – FOREIGN” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.2% and pay out 35.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Banco Comercial Portugues and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Comercial Portugues 0 1 0 1 3.00 Banco Comercial Portugues Competitors 1305 4301 4602 267 2.37

As a group, “BANKS – FOREIGN” companies have a potential upside of 11.24%. Given Banco Comercial Portugues’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Banco Comercial Portugues has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.4% of shares of all “BANKS – FOREIGN” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of shares of all “BANKS – FOREIGN” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Comercial Portugues and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Comercial Portugues 15.89% 9.44% 0.76% Banco Comercial Portugues Competitors 17.41% 12.84% 1.08%

Summary

Banco Comercial Portugues competitors beat Banco Comercial Portugues on 12 of the 15 factors compared.

About Banco Comercial Portugues

Banco Comercial Português, S.A., a private sector bank, engages in the provision of various banking and financial products and services in Portugal and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate & Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other segments. It offers a range of financial products and services, including current accounts, payment systems, savings and investment products, private banking, asset management, and investment banking services, such as mortgage loans, personal loans, commercial banking, leasing, factoring and insurance, and others. The company is also involved in the provision of investment fund and real estate management, e-commerce, web portal, real estate investment fund, trade finance, trust, consulting, brokerage, marketing, and real estate services, as well as internet, telephone, and mobile banking services. Banco Comercial Português, S.A. was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Porto, Portugal.

