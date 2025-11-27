Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, December 4th. Analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise to post earnings of $0.59 per share and revenue of $9.9141 billion for the quarter. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.920 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.560-0.600 EPS.Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, December 4, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 3.77%.The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $21.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $26.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.41%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HPE. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.24.

In related news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 166,666 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $4,171,649.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,585,726 shares in the company, valued at $39,690,721.78. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maeve C. Culloty sold 3,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $93,898.56. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 293,738 shares of company stock valued at $7,252,098 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 44.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth $151,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

