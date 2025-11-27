Hillman Solutions Corp. $HLMN Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its holdings in Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,898 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLMN. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 240.4% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,042,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267,364 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the first quarter worth about $29,335,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its position in Hillman Solutions by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 10,053,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,780,000 after buying an additional 1,393,980 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Hillman Solutions by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,507,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,624,000 after buying an additional 906,528 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,489,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,416,000 after buying an additional 613,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HLMN opened at $8.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.55 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Hillman Solutions Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $11.55.

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $424.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.00 million. Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 1.44%. Hillman Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions Corp. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HLMN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on Hillman Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Hillman Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Hillman Solutions from $10.75 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hillman Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

