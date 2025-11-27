Hooker Furnishings (HOFT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, December 4th. Analysts expect Hooker Furnishings to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, December 4, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $82.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.21 million. Hooker Furnishings had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts expect Hooker Furnishings to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Hooker Furnishings stock opened at $10.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Hooker Furnishings has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $19.12. The company has a market capitalization of $116.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -76.03%.

HOFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Hooker Furnishings in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Hooker Furnishings from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOFT. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Hooker Furnishings by 940.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Hooker Furnishings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 61.2% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Hooker Furnishings during the second quarter worth $190,000. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. It operates in three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

