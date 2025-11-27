Hormel Foods (HRL) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, December 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share and revenue of $3.2378 billion for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, December 4, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 10.06%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hormel Foods to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HRL opened at $23.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.02. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.29. Hormel Foods has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $33.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 12th. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 84.67%.

HRL has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hormel Foods from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Zacks Research downgraded Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the second quarter worth $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 514.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 214.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

