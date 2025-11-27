Houlihan Lokey, Inc. $HLI Position Trimmed by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,876 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 3.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Vista Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Houlihan Lokey

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 6,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.75, for a total transaction of $1,380,930.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 500 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.22, for a total transaction of $98,110.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 22.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HLI shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research cut Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.43.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

HLI opened at $175.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.73 and its 200-day moving average is $188.41. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $137.99 and a one year high of $211.78.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 16.46%.The firm had revenue of $659.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

