Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, December 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share and revenue of $814.50 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, December 4, 2025 at 11:00 AM ET.

Hovnanian Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of HOV stock opened at $133.31 on Thursday. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 1 year low of $81.15 and a 1 year high of $202.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.91 and its 200-day moving average is $121.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hovnanian Enterprises

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 1.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 72.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 13.2% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hovnanian Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. Zacks Research raised Hovnanian Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hovnanian Enterprises has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

