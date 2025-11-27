H&R Block, Inc. $HRB Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,250 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 31.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&R Block Stock Down 0.5%

HRB opened at $41.72 on Thursday. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $41.38 and a one year high of $64.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.64.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $203.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.13 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 191.38% and a net margin of 16.11%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.17) EPS. H&R Block has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-5.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 37.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HRB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research cut H&R Block from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on H&R Block from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H&R Block currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 128,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $5,737,553.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 861,313 shares in the company, valued at $38,362,881.02. This represents a 13.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

H&R Block Company Profile

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

