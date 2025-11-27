Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) vs. Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Critical Analysis

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Free Report) and Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.4% of Jerash Holdings (US) shares are held by institutional investors. 42.7% of Jerash Holdings (US) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Jerash Holdings (US) pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Hugo Boss pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Jerash Holdings (US) pays out 333.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Hugo Boss pays out 29.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Jerash Holdings (US) has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hugo Boss has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) and Hugo Boss, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jerash Holdings (US) 0 1 1 0 2.50 Hugo Boss 0 1 0 0 2.00

Jerash Holdings (US) presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.03%. Given Jerash Holdings (US)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Jerash Holdings (US) is more favorable than Hugo Boss.

Profitability

This table compares Jerash Holdings (US) and Hugo Boss’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jerash Holdings (US) 0.45% 1.03% 0.79% Hugo Boss 5.15% 15.57% 6.00%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jerash Holdings (US) and Hugo Boss”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jerash Holdings (US) $145.81 million 0.27 -$850,000.00 $0.06 51.67 Hugo Boss $4.66 billion 0.66 $230.99 million $0.72 12.44

Hugo Boss has higher revenue and earnings than Jerash Holdings (US). Hugo Boss is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jerash Holdings (US), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Hong Kong, Jordan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparels, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It also offers licensed products comprising of fragrances, eyewear, watches, children’s fashion, equestrian, and cycling. The company markets and sells its products under the BOSS and HUGO brand names through freestanding stores, shop-in-shops, factory outlets, multi-brand stores, and franchise business, as well as online retailers, distribution, and stores. Hugo Boss AG was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Metzingen, Germany.

