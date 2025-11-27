Iain Brown Acquires 41,425 Shares of Software Circle (LON:SFT) Stock

Software Circle plc (LON:SFT – Get Free Report) insider Iain Brown acquired 41,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 24 per share, with a total value of £9,942.

Software Circle Stock Down 0.8%

SFT stock opened at GBX 24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £93.62 million, a PE ratio of -300.00 and a beta of 0.13. Software Circle plc has a twelve month low of GBX 22 and a twelve month high of GBX 32.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 23.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 26.86.

Software Circle (LON:SFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported GBX (0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Software Circle had a negative return on equity of 20.96% and a negative net margin of 14.66%.

About Software Circle

Software Circle plc is a UK based acquirer of vertical market software businesses. Our aim is to help founders find the right exit strategy, without fuss or drama. Continuing operations in an independent, decentralised way. Keeping the entrepreneurial spirit and culture that exists in the businesses we acquire.

