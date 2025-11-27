IDT (IDT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, December 4th. Analysts expect IDT to post earnings of $0.88 per share and revenue of $308.00 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, December 4, 2025 at 5:30 PM ET.

Get IDT alerts:

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $309.57 million during the quarter.

IDT Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of IDT stock opened at $50.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.21 and a 200-day moving average of $58.99. IDT has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $71.12.

IDT Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. IDT’s payout ratio is currently 7.97%.

IDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised IDT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of IDT in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IDT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of IDT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in IDT in the third quarter valued at approximately $399,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of IDT by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDT by 310.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 53,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 40,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDT in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.