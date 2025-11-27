Independence Realty Trust, Inc. $IRT Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,745 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 131.4% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 551.2% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 189.5% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $17.08 on Thursday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $22.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.78, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.29.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $167.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.31 million. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 3.42%.During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Independence Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.210 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 680.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IRT shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

