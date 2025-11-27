Industria de Diseno Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Upgraded at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Industria de Diseno Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised Industria de Diseno Textil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Industria de Diseno Textil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Industria de Diseno Textil has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.
Industria de Diseno Textil Stock Up 1.3%
Industria de Diseno Textil Company Profile
Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household products. The company sells its products under the Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Zara Home brands. It is also involved in the textile manufacturing, logistics, design, insurance, construction, and real estate businesses, as well as provides financial services.
