Informa (LON:INF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 872.73 and traded as high as GBX 948.20. Informa shares last traded at GBX 945.60, with a volume of 1,425,068 shares changing hands.
Several research firms recently issued reports on INF. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,055 price objective on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Panmure Gordon reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 price target on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Informa in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,020 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Informa from GBX 1,000 to GBX 1,140 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,069.
Our events, digital products and academic research services connect specialists with knowledge, helping them learn more, know more and do more.
We do this in dozens of specialist markets and subject matter categories, including in Healthcare & Pharma, Technology, Finance, Education, Marketing, Health & Nutrition, Foodservice, and many more.
