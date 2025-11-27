Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after Truist Financial upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Truist Financial now has a $165.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $128.00. 670,483 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 816,063 shares.The stock last traded at $130.4970 and had previously closed at $117.29.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on INSP. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.88.

Insider Transactions at Inspire Medical Systems

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

In related news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $1,027,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,129.13. The trade was a 19.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 2,127.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 21,266.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 86.88, a P/E/G ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.73.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.39 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 5.05%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 11th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Articles

